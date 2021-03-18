RumChata Limón Is Now Available Nationwide

After a successful rollout in select markets last year, RumChata is officially launching its Limón flavor nationwide, giving us all a new flavor of the cream liqueur just in time for the warm, sunny months.

Made with Caribbean rum, cream, vanilla and lemon, RumChata Limón has a fresh, creamy lemon finish and is packaged in a bright yellow version of the iconic RumChata bottle.

While you can drink it straight or over ice, RumChata has a few cocktail suggestions as well. If you’re a big fan of fruit flavors, the RumChata Breakfast in Bed combines 2 parts RumChata Limón with 1 part blueberry vodka. The brand tweeted about this recipe last spring, calling it “blueberry sunshine.”

Sippin' on some blueberry sunshine. RumChata Breakfast in Bed

2 parts RumChata Limón

1 part Blueberry Vodka

Shake ingredients with ice and serve as a shot — or enjoy as a cocktail on the rocks. Cheers! #RumChataLimón #YouGetAGoldCap pic.twitter.com/J5evugskYA — RumChata (@RumChata) April 15, 2020

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, try the Lemon Latte Martini, which combines 2 ounces RumChata Limón, 1 ounce vanilla vodka and 1 ounce cold brew coffee.

Of course, this is not the only flavored liqueur from RumChata. While all their flavors are made with rum and cream, they each vary slightly, thanks to the addition of other ingredients.

The original has vanilla and cinnamon flavors and can be served on its own over ice, added to hot chocolate or even used to make cupcakes. There is also a peppermint bark flavor that’s perfect for holiday sipping with its addition of white chocolate, dark chocolate and candy cane flavors. You can add a splash to hot chocolate or mix it with vodka for a festive martini.

As for other lemon-flavored liquors, Ciroc has a new summer citrus flavor with notes of orange and citrus or you can either make or buy limoncello, which is kind of a sweet, boozy lemonade. If you’re wanting to make your own limoncello, this recipe from The Food Network calls for just four ingredients: lemons, water, sugar and vodka.

Adobe

Will you be trying RumChata Limón in your cocktails this spring and summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.