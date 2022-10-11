KitchenAid’s space-saving Artisan stand mixer is $120 off during Prime Early Access

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon’s new 48-hour Prime Early Access sale is giving Prime members early access to some of the hottest holiday deals on Oct. 11 and 12. If you have a long list of friends and family to buy for this holiday season, it might be smart to knock some of them off early.

If you’re buying for a home baker — or happen to be one yourself — this KitchenAid Artisan mini stand mixer is on sale for $260, which is more than a third off its normal price.

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus offers 10 speeds and is built to be the workhorse of your kitchen. From mixing ingredients to whipping up meringue, this is a slimmed-down version of the classic KitchenAid stand mixer. Just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean it’s capable, as the brand says it can mix up to five dozen cookies in a single batch.

This KitchenAid Artisan Mini comes highly recommended by Amazon users, with an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 from more than 2,600 global ratings. Reviewers have found it easy to use and clean, noting that several pieces are dishwasher safe.

One happy reviewer called it a “great little mixer.” They said, “When I first got this mixer I immediately made my zucchini bread. WOW did this mixer whip up the ingredients faster than I could have! And I had it on low.”

This KitchenAid Artisan Mini includes one 3 1/2-quart stainless steel bowl, one flex edge beater, one coated dough hook and one six-wire whip. There are 10+ attachments sold separately to help you make fresh pasta, veggie noodles, salads, burgers and more.

User Donna bought this KitchenAid Artisan mixer for herself when her 50-year-old mixer finally needed to be replaced. She says she’s used it many times and loves it.

“Several friends and family members had highly recommended it,” Donna wrote. “I was not disappointed. It’s just the right size for cakes and cookies. My sister owns the larger, and heavier one and she wishes that she had this one instead.”

If you brought this mixer home, what types of breads and desserts would you make first?

