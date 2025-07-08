Health risks from the flooding in Texas could linger for months

Flood waters in Texas are receding, but the health risks for devastated communities could persist for months to come.

The immediate destruction from flash flooding is visible across central Texas — where it's caused more than 100 deaths — but experts warn that invisible dangers may pose long-term health threats.

Flood waters potentially carry bacteria, chemicals and sewage, and can leave behind toxic mold, which can lead to respiratory illnesses and other health problems.

"The health risks from flooding can really prolong even months after the major flooding events," said Kai Chen, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale's School of Public Health who has studied the health impacts of flooding.

Chen's research found increased mortality risk in flooded regions even a year after flooding events.

"There are long lingering health risks from increased respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease and mental health impacts," Chen said.

Studies have also shown an increased risk of diarrhea from exposure to flood water.

"Often we see a lot of acute gastrointestinal illness, a lot of hospitalizations," said Natalie Exum, an assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

Exum emphasized that people need to take extra precautions when they're in areas that have flooded.

"It's not just river water that you would want to go play in," she said. "This is stagnant water where bacteria really are able to survive and proliferate."

Exum recommends that anything the water touched — including furniture or clothing — should be discarded or thoroughly cleaned to stop bacteria from spreading and prevent potential illness.

Another concern in the aftermath is mosquitoes, which thrive in standing water and can carry diseases like West Nile virus. The CDC recommends wearing bug spray and long sleeve shirts and pants to protect yourself if you're near standing water after a flood.

