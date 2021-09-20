Send someone a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts and get another dozen for free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

One of the best ways to thank someone in your life is by giving them a delicious gift of food. Whether it’s making them a special meal or bringing them some cookies, you can’t go wrong with giving someone a treat to show how thankful you are for them.

In this spirit of gratitude and generosity, Krispy Kreme has turned World Gratitude Day, which is on Sept. 21, into a weeklong celebration, offering free doughnuts from Sept. 21-27.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 and running through the end of the week, if you want to send someone a dozen doughnuts, Krispy Kreme will package them in a decorative box cover and deliver them right to the door of whomever you wish to thank. In return, you’ll get a voucher for a free original glazed dozen for yourself so you can also enjoy some tasty doughnuts.

To send the doughnuts, just choose either an original glazed dozen or an assorted dozen in a gift wrap sleeve that reads “Thank You” or “Sending Some Sunshine.” You can also choose other sleeve options like “Happy Birthday!” or “Congrats!” Just add promo code THANKS at checkout to get the free sleeve and submit a personalized message that will be attached to the doughnut delivery.

It’s important to note that the recipient’s address needs to be within 10 miles of most Krispy Kreme shops and within 2 miles of shops in certain urban locations. You will receive a digital voucher once the order is placed, which is good for a free original glazed dozen in-store through Oct. 27.

While the doughnuts you’ll get for free are glazed, the ones you decide to send can be a mix of any flavor you’d like, including Krispy Kreme’s new maple flavors that will only be around through Sept. 26.

The maple doughnuts are all covered in the new maple glaze, but the maple glazed original filled doughnut is also filled with maple Kreme, while the maple glazed cake doughnut is made with yellow butter cake.

If you’d rather celebrate World Gratitude Day a different way, take a look at these cute crafts that will show your gratitude, like a “thankful pumpkin,” which only requires that you write down what you’re grateful for on a pumpkin with a marker.

Will you be sending some free doughnuts for World Gratitude Day?

