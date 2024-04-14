Small earthquake shakes Coachella music festival in California

Watch Now
The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County.
Amy Harris / Invision / AP
Posted at 7:46 AM, Apr 14, 2024
A small earthquake shook the Southern California desert Saturday near Coachella, where the famous music festival is being held this weekend. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was about 20 miles southeast of Coachella. It struck at a depth of about 7 miles, the USGS said.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake.

