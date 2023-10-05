This smart bird feeder with camera is $130 right now (regularly $270)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bird feeders help build a better appreciation for nature and give us a glimpse into the world of a fascinating species. Installing a bird feeder can give these animals a safe way to add to their food supply year-round.

The newest feeder models not only provide food but also help educate people on the birds that stop by for a bite to eat. Thanks to technology, these smart feeders give people a closer view than ever, with cameras embedded to give birders a close-up look at their feathered friends.

Right now, Amazon has one of these smart bird feeders on sale for less than $130.

$129.99 (was $269.99) at Amazon

The Anyork Smart Bird Feeder is an Amazon limited-time deal and marked down 52% off the regular retail price for a savings of $140. Choose from the green or blue model for the same price.

As with all Amazon deals, this sale price is only available for a limited time and can change without notice. If you or someone you love would enjoy this feeder, put it in your cart as soon as possible.

Unlike traditional feeders, this model gives owners an extreme up-close view of the birds. You don’t have to worry about frightening skittish creatures away because you want to get a better look.

A solar-powered battery charges a built-in camera on the feeder. Through a WiFi-connected network, the feeder will notify the owner when a bird lands. An instant notification get sent to a smartphone, through the feeder’s app, and the camera sends pictures or video directly to the phone.

The camera’s lens provides clear images, even in low-light conditions, with included infrared LED array technology. Up to three days of video gets stored on the feeder’s memory.

In addition to the images, the feeder’s artificial intelligence can identify the visiting bird and send information about the species. The database has information on more than 10,000 birds. This makes for a wonderful educational tool for all ages.

