Snowfall totals for central Indiana's weekend winter storm

Central Indiana's weekend winter storm is well underway -- But how much has fallen so far?
According to the National Weather Service in Indiana, here are some of the latest snowfall amounts that have landed on the ground as recorded by trained spotters (We'll update the totals as we receive more recorded amounts).
- 2 N Columbus (Bartholomew County) 13.5 inches
- Fritchton (Knox County) 13 inches
- Odon (Daviess County) 11 inches
- Hope (Bartholomew County) 11 inches
- Devore (Owen County) 10.8 inches
- Greenfield (Hancock County) 10.5 inches
- Bloomington (Monroe County) 10.1 inches
- Bicknell (Knox County) 10.1 inches
- Bicknell (Knox County) 10 inches
- 4 NE Waverly (Morgan County) 10 inches
- Columbus (Bartholomew County) 9.8 inches
- Indianapolis International Airport (Marion County) 9.6 inches
- Westfield (Hamilton Couty) 9 inches
- Greensburg (Decatur County) 8.5 inches
- Clayton (Hendricks County) 8.2 inches
- Unionville (Monroe County) 8 inches
- Jamestown (Boone County) 8 inches
- Brownsburg (Hendricks County) 7.4 inches
- 1 SSW Castleton (Marion County) 7 inches
- 3 NE Carmel (Hamilton County) 6.8 inches
- 1 SW Warren Park (Marion County) 6.8 inches
- 6 SE Crawfordsville (Montgomery County) 6.2 inches
- Woodlawn Heights (Madison County) 6.2 inches
- 1 NW Indianapolis (Marion County) 6 inches
- Kokomo (Howard County) 4.5 inches
- Clarks Hill (Tippecanoe County) 3.5 inches
To see if your area has a recorded snowfall amount, click here for more listings on the official NWS site.
