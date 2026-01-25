Snowfall totals for central Indiana's weekend winter storm

Central Indiana's weekend winter storm is well underway -- But how much has fallen so far?

According to the National Weather Service in Indiana, here are some of the latest snowfall amounts that have landed on the ground as recorded by trained spotters (We'll update the totals as we receive more recorded amounts).



2 N Columbus (Bartholomew County) 13.5 inches

Fritchton (Knox County) 13 inches

Odon (Daviess County) 11 inches

Hope (Bartholomew County) 11 inches

Devore (Owen County) 10.8 inches

Greenfield (Hancock County) 10.5 inches

Bloomington (Monroe County) 10.1 inches

Bicknell (Knox County) 10.1 inches

4 NE Waverly (Morgan County) 10 inches

Columbus (Bartholomew County) 9.8 inches

Indianapolis International Airport (Marion County) 9.6 inches

Westfield (Hamilton Couty) 9 inches

Greensburg (Decatur County) 8.5 inches

Clayton (Hendricks County) 8.2 inches

Unionville (Monroe County) 8 inches

Jamestown (Boone County) 8 inches

Brownsburg (Hendricks County) 7.4 inches

1 SSW Castleton (Marion County) 7 inches

3 NE Carmel (Hamilton County) 6.8 inches

1 SW Warren Park (Marion County) 6.8 inches

6 SE Crawfordsville (Montgomery County) 6.2 inches

Woodlawn Heights (Madison County) 6.2 inches

1 NW Indianapolis (Marion County) 6 inches

Kokomo (Howard County) 4.5 inches

Clarks Hill (Tippecanoe County) 3.5 inches

To see if your area has a recorded snowfall amount, click here for more listings on the official NWS site.

Have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send it here.

