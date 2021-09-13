Snyder’s Of Hanover Has A New Pretzel Beer For Oktoberfest

If you’ve ever thought about heading to Germany to celebrate Oktoberfest, there’s a new beer hitting the market that might make you want to celebrate at home instead.

New Snyderbier blends the flavor of Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels with Captain Lawrence Brewing Company’s craft beer in two flavors — Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht — both infused with traditional German-style pretzels.

While SnyderBier Pretzel Märzen has a classic malty taste and notes of Snyder’s of Hanover mini pretzels, the Pretzel Frücht flavor is a gose-style ale brewed with the mini pretzels, plus passionfruit and guava. Pretzel and beer lovers can find both brews on Snyder’s website and at select retail locations nationwide while supplies last.

Snyder's of Hanover

I had a chance to sample both beers ahead of their release and served them with soft pretzels and beer cheese because there’s no such thing as too many pretzels.

Both beers smelled like pretzels upon popping them open and had a distinct, but subtle, pretzel flavor. The pretzel flavoring was just slight in both, but seemed to be stronger in Pretzel Märzen, likely because the passionfruit and guava added different flavors to the Pretzel Frücht. I found the additions of passionfruit and guava to blend perfectly, and I preferred the Pretzel Frücht.

While they no doubt tasted slightly like pretzels, they were not salty and mostly tasted like craft beer with a bit of a unique twist. Even if you’re not a fan of pretzels, the flavor was so subtle that you would likely still enjoy the beer. If you do like pretzels, I suggest serving them alongside some soft or hard pretzels, as I actually liked them even more after eating a pretzel.

Kaitlin Gates

While this appears to be the only beer brewed with pretzels, O’Fallon Brewery in Missouri does have a beer called Knotty that they describe as a traditional German beer with “soft toasted bready notes and a touch of salt.”

You can find a variety of other Oktoberfest and fall beers in stores nationwide as well, like Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest. Fall brews you’ll find in stores now include Elysian Brewing’s Pumpkin Pack, which features four beers all brewed with pumpkin, including Night Owl, Punkuccino, The Great Pumpkin and Dark O’ The Moon.

Will you be toasting to fall this year with some pretzel beer or other fall drinks?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.