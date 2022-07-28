Son Grew His Hair To Make A Wig For Mom Who Underwent Radiation Therapy

In 2018, Matt Shaha graduated from a university that required short hair for men and was excited about growing a magnificent mane. But then, over lunch with his family — including his mom, who lost her hair during radiation treatment — an idea took root.

“I said, ‘Why don’t I grow my hair out to make a wig for you?,” Shaha told “Today” Parents.

Shaha’s mom, Melanie Shaha of Gilbert, Arizona, has lived with tumors on her pituitary gland since 2003. Though the tumors are benign, radiation after its third recurrence caused her hair to fall out.

“I don’t mind being sick, but I mind looking sick,” Melanie told “Today.” “I’d rather blend in and not stand out at the store.”

Matt’s initial comment was a joke, but it started something. He grew out his hair for the next two and a half years so he could provide his mom with a wig. Of her six children, his hair was most like hers.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Matt told Phoenix news station Fox10. “She gave me the hair in the first place.”

By March of 2022, Matt’s hair reached the 12-inch length necessary to make a wig for his mom.

“I would tell him, ‘I love your hair,’ and he’d say, ‘Coming soon to a head near you!’” Melanie told “Today.”

Friend Mercedes Berg posted their story to her Facebook recently, complete with images of the process.

“One of the first questions [Matt] asked me was, “Mercedes, what products do you use on your hair to make it grow so fast?” Berg wrote. “Over the past few months I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to document their journey.”

Matt and some work pals gathered at Melanie’s house for the big haircut.

“We were super pumped and when they started cutting, we bawled,” Melanie told “Today.”

Once Matt’s luscious locks were carefully trimmed, the hair was sent to a California wig maker called Compassionate Creations. The handmade wig cost $2,000 — which Matt also covered.

After it arrived, Melanie visited a hairdresser to get the wig trimmed and styled just the way she likes.

“Seeing her in it, it’s the first time I had seen my mom look like that since she lost it, so it’s been about four years,” Matt said on Fox10’s news segment.

And here’s the final result, from Berg’s Facebook post:

They both look fantastic! What a guy, right?

[h/t: Yahoo! News]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.