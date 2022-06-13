Spinach Pasta With Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Comes Together In Less Than 30 Minutes

It’s summertime and that means our days are filled with balancing work with days at the pool or beach and maybe planning your family’s next big road trip. While juggling all of these activities, we still have to think about dinner. No one wants to be stuck in the hot kitchen to prepare extravagant meals, yet we don’t want to rely on takeout or grilled hotdogs and hamburgers all the time. Finding a recipe that is tasty, satisfying, and quick seems like a big ask.

We have a recipe that checks off all of those boxes courtesy of Eating Well and it looks like a winner! This Spaghetti and Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce uses basic ingredients and takes less than 30 minutes to pull together, yet looks like you spent hours preparing a marvelous spinach pasta meal.

This healthy dish relies on fresh ingredients for its quick preparation and savory flavor. And, remarkably, despite the cheese, butter and other decadent ingredients, the calorie count for this creamy pasta meal is only 380 calories for a 1 1/4 cup serving. Pair it with a salad and you’ve got a complete meal!

To make this spinach pasta dish, you’ll need whole-wheat spaghetti, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach and some pantry staples that you probably already have on hand. You’ll also want to make sure you have sour cream in the refrigerator, and some grated parmesan.

The cooks at Eating Well have a few tricks in their apron to maximize flavor and texture for this recipe. They recommend draining the cooked pasta over the fresh spinach to wilt it perfectly. Also, the oil from the sun-dried tomatoes punches the cream sauce up into something rich and satisfying without a long simmering time.

Find the full recipe here.

You can also substitute other noodles for spaghetti, but the calorie and nutritional information will change depending on what pasta you choose.

In addition to specific ingredient amounts and cooking time, the Eating Well spinach pasta recipe page has a video highlighting how to make this Spaghetti and Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce in a flash. We think it’s sure to become part of your family’s regular meal rotation!

