2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament announces fan capacity at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

ROSEMONT, IL. — A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament, the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday.

In a joint decision between the Marion County Health Department and Big Ten, up to 2,500 attendees will be permitted to attend the tournament games.

The Big Ten tournament games will be played Tuesday, Mar. 9 through Saturday, Mar. 13 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The first-round game on Tuesday will be between the number 12 and 13 seed. On Wednesday, the number 5 through 11 seeds will play the second-round games while the four highest-seeded teams following regular-season play will earn first- and second-round byes, making their tournament debuts in the quarterfinal round on Thursday, Mar. 11.

The semifinals will take place Friday, Mar. 12, with the championship game slated for Saturday, Mar. 13.

Only mobile tickets will be utilized at the stadium gates, which will open one hour prior to each tournament session.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster starting Thursday at Noon.

Fans are asked to become familiar with health and safety protocols in Marion County before attending the tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As it relates to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten stated the following in its release:

"The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority."

