2024 NFL Combine sets record with over 27K fans in attendance

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis set an NFL record with over 27,200 fans coming to the Circle City for NFL Combine activities.

According to the NFL Scouting Combine, a record-setting number of fans attended two celebrations in Indianapolis between Feb. 29 and March 3 — the Combine Experience and “Inside Look.”

The Combine Experience allowed fans to take photos with the Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy and view all 57 Super Bowl rings up close.

Fans could also participate in interactive games and try vertical jumps, bench presses and a 40-yard dash against NFL players on an LED screen at the Combine Experience.

At “Inside Look,” fans could get more information on NFL prospects and the drills they have to go through.

The NFL Scouting Combine says the event brought in over five million viewers on the NFL Network.

Indianapolis has hosted the NFL Combine since 1987.