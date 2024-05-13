Chiefs-Ravens to kick off 2024 NFL season. What about the other games?

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2024 NFL season at home against the Baltimore Ravens in a star-studded rematch of last year's AFC title game.

The NFL announced Monday that the two teams will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tickets immediately went on sale after the announcement, and a limited number were still available Monday afternoon.

Tickets to all other games will be available Wednesday night after the league announces the entire 2024 schedule on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Baltimore will head into Kansas City seeking revenge after the Chiefs beat them 17-10 in January's AFC Championship. The Chiefs then went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Kansas City is looking to win an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl and their fourth in six seasons. Baltimore, meanwhile, is hoping to return to the big game for the first time since 2013, when they beat the 49ers to earn their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

This year's season opener will feature two of the league's biggest stars, in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two former league MVPs have met five times in their careers, with Mahomes and the Chiefs winning all but one game against their AFC rival.

The Chiefs are 9-2 in season openers under head coach Andy Reid but the Ravens have won seven of their last eight Week 1 matchups. Kansas City is currently a 3-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.