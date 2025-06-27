Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A deal's a deal: IMPD chief keeps his promise to OKC chief after NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Chris Bailey held up his end of the bargain in a friendly wager with Oklahoma City's Chief of Police.

Chief Bailey made a friendly wager with Chief Ron Bacy during the NBA Finals — the losing city's chief would wear the winning team's jersey.

After the Pacers fell in Game 7 against the Thunder, Chief Bailey paid up, as seen in this post on X on Friday.

In the post, the Chief Bacy thanked Chief Bailey for being a good sport.

