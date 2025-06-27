A deal's a deal: IMPD chief keeps his promise to OKC chief after NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Chris Bailey held up his end of the bargain in a friendly wager with Oklahoma City's Chief of Police.

Chief Bailey made a friendly wager with Chief Ron Bacy during the NBA Finals — the losing city's chief would wear the winning team's jersey.

After the Pacers fell in Game 7 against the Thunder, Chief Bailey paid up, as seen in this post on X on Friday.

This week @IMPD_Chief Chris Bailey made good on his word with Chief Ron Bacy after the Thunder brought home the NBA Championship. The deal? The losing city’s chief would wear the winning team’s jersey.



Thank you @IMPDnews for being such great sports! pic.twitter.com/DjzeSiQo2J — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) June 27, 2025

In the post, the Chief Bacy thanked Chief Bailey for being a good sport.