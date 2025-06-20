A hero's send-off: The Airport Crew sees the Pacers off as they head to OKC

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are back in Oklahoma City to play in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. When they arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport on Friday, they were greeted by fans looking to give them a proper send-off.

Some fans do this all season long. Known as "The Airport Crew", they wait at the airport to send the team off and welcome them back home from away games.

WRTV

WRTV met with the father and son duo behind The Airport Crew, Ron and David Craft, at the beginning of the Finals.

We caught up with Ron again today for the final send-off of the season.

"We've been out here on Christmas night before when the team's been flying out," said Ron. "Open up Christmas presents, have lunch, whatever, and then drag the family out here to see the guys off."

WRTV

Ron says the Airport Crew gives him a chance to connect with the team.

"It's a unique experience that gets you a little bit closer to the team and it's awesome to be the last face they see before they go into a hostile environment and the first people they get to celebrate with when they get home."

WRTV

Game 7 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. in Oklahoma City. You can watch the game on WRTV.