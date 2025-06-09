Celebrating Indiana basketball: Pacers’ NBA Finals journey connects fans worldwide

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the Indiana Pacers prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, star Obi Toppin addressed a sea of media members, emphasizing the team's appreciation for this moment.

"Like you said, we are just enjoying the moment," he stated.

Meanwhile, Holick Lee, a longtime follower and contributor, diligently snapped photos and took mental notes, gearing up for his next article on his dedicated website, ChinaPacers.com.

“I’ve been running ChinaPacers.com since 2000, the year the Pacers first reached the NBA Finals,” Lee shared. “Now, we’re here again.”

Lee's website began as a simple project aimed at connecting basketball fans in China to the Indiana Pacers.

“If you’re in China, you’re probably a lonely Pacers fan because you can’t find others around your community,” he explained. “So back in the day, I thought, let me create a website to connect people with similar interests.”

Over the years, the website flourished, along with the fanbase.

“I want to tell all the great stories about Indiana basketball,” Lee said.

ESPN China reporter Chao Meng credits Tyrese Haliburton's star power for putting more eyes on the Pacers, which is helping grow the team's global audience.

“Everything starts from Tyrese Haliburton. The people started knowing who he is and what the Pacers represent, and that’s when something significant began,” Meng said.

As the Pacers continue their impressive run in the NBA Finals, Lee believes the game of basketball will not only grow in popularity but also influence future generations. “I want the world to know that Indiana is basketball,” he said.

The journey of the Pacers is not just about the games; it’s about uniting fans across oceans and inspiring a love for basketball that transcends borders.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. You can catch the action of the NBA Finals on WRTV.