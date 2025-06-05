City leaders in Indy and OKC make friendly wagers on NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana Pacers prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, the excitement has sparked friendly wagers between leaders in both cities.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced on X that if the Pacers win, he will treat Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to dinner at Cattleman’s Steakhouse. Holt also added tickets to a Women’s College World Series game and a trip down Oklahoma City’s Olympic whitewater rapids.

In response, Hogsett offered a “hot lap” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, tickets to an Indiana Fever game, and dinner at St. Elmo Steak House if the Thunder prevail.

Mayor @davidfholt- I love that you, like the rest of us in Indiana, are already thinking about the @Pacers winning the @NBA Finals. If @okcthunder do end up winning, you'll get a hot lap around @IMS, tickets to an @IndianaFever game, and dinner at @stelmo. Go Pacers! #YesCers pic.twitter.com/5dmYZIjy5k — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) June 4, 2025

The friendly competition extends to the police chiefs as well. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey and Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy wager that the loser will wear the winning team's jersey at an upcoming conference and donate to the winner’s charity.

𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙣 @OKCPD 🏀



Something tells me blue & gold will suit Chief Bacy just fine.



Go @Pacers 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1ae51FptUs — Chief Chris Bailey (@IMPD_Chief) June 5, 2025

Indiana Governor Mike Braun and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also joined the fun, with Braun wagering Indiana pork and Stitt betting Oklahoma steaks.

Our @Pacers are on fire! I wouldn’t want to be the team that gets in their way. Hey @GovStitt, think your @okcthunder can stop them? I’ll wager Indiana’s finest pork from @SmokingGoose in Indy. Pacers vs Thunder—game on? 🏀 pic.twitter.com/3xrpgFv3CP — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) June 4, 2025

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will tip off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, and fans can catch all the action on WRTV.

