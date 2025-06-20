"Driving for team spirit: Pacers-wrapped Volkswagen turns heads in Indy"

INDIANAPOLIS — If you want to see what lengths people will go to show their fandom, look no further.

Andrew Dobler, an Indiana Pacers fan, has taken his love for the team to new heights—or rather, new colors— by wrapping his Volkswagen in the unmistakable Pacers blue and gold.

The Volkswagen is not only a striking sight on the roads of Indianapolis, but it also proudly displays this year's team slogan, "YES 'CERS!" on the side. And if that wasn’t enough to make a statement, the back of the car features a bold declaration: "WHAT THE HALI."

Dobler has enjoyed the experience of cruising around the city in his uniquely decorated vehicle, sharing his enthusiasm with both friends and strangers alike.

"I think the most fun I had there was a Handlebar going around," he recalled. "We pulled up next to each other at the light, and they were like, 'Oh my God, that’s so cool.'”

The positive reaction from fellow Pacers fans has been exciting.

“Random people on the sidewalk will be like, 'Let’s go Pacers baby! YesCers!'” he exclaimed. “It’s pretty cool how it brings everyone together,” he added, emphasizing the camaraderie that his vehicle has helped to foster among fans.

Having lived downtown for only about a year, Dobler stated, “I’ve only been downtown for about a year or so, and this is the coolest thing I’ve got to experience so far.”