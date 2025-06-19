ESPN: Haliburton intends to suit up for Game 6 amid injury doubts

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton has made it clear that he has every intention to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Haliburton stated that as long as he can walk, he will be on the court, and the Indiana Pacers will evaluate his condition during the 5 p.m. walk-through. The team's medical staff is expected to make a final determination pre-game.

This news comes after some uncertainty regarding Haliburton's availability. Coach Rick Carlisle mentioned in a radio interview on Wednesday morning that the Pacers are preparing for the possibility of playing without their star guard.

Haliburton has been battling a lower right leg injury throughout the series, an issue that worsened during Monday's Game 5 loss in Oklahoma City.

Despite playing 34 minutes, he struggled to find his rhythm, failing to make a single field goal as Indiana fell short against Oklahoma City, 120-109, putting them behind 3-2 in the title series.

Game 6 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. at Gainbrige Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will be broadcast live on WRTV.