ESPN: Pacers land in OKC after flight diverted

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Indiana Pacers arrived in Oklahoma City safely on Tuesday after their flight was diverted to Tulsa due to severe weather, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN, the team's charter flight was first diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, refueled, flew around another band of weather before landing in Oklahoma City around 7 p.m. — about three and a half hours behind schedule.

A tornado warning, flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch were issued for Oklahoma City and much of the surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon while the flight was in the air.

The Pacers are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. You can watch all of the NBA Finals on WRTV.