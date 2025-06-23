Watch Now
ESPN: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton sustains torn Achilles in Game 7 of NBA Finals

Julio Cortez/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) leaves the court with an injury during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during game 7 of the NBA Finals, according to ESPN's Sham Charania.

During Sunday's game, Haliburton, who was already battling a strained right calf, fell to the court while making a move toward the basket, visibly frustrated and in pain.

The injury occurred with 4:55 left in the first quarter, leading to his immediate exit from the game as he was assisted to the locker room. Replays indicated a popping sound from the back of his leg, prompting concern over its severity.

Despite Haliburton’s absence, the Pacers fought hard but ultimately fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-91.

As the team processes this heartbreaking loss, attention now shifts to Haliburton's recovery and the impact on the Pacers' future.

