ESPN: Tyrese Haliburton suffers strained right calf, MRI scheduled

Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton looks down court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have sustained a strained right calf and is scheduled to undergo an MRI to assess the severity of the injury, ESPN reports.

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton briefly left the court for treatment after appearing to aggravate a prior injury to his lower right leg.

He was seen grabbing at his leg in clear discomfort on multiple occasions.

Haliburton played 10 minutes in the first quarter before heading to the locker room. Upon his return, he had a wrap on his lower leg but checked back into the game with 8:27 remaining in the first half.

The Thunder beat the Pacers 120-109 in Game 5 and now lead the series 3-2.

Game 6 is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can catch all the action of the NBA Finals on WRTV.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

