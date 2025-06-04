Fans appreciate Pacers investment in the community

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an exciting time in Indianapolis as the Pacers get ready to play in the NBA finals for the first time in 25 years. But for the community, it's what the team does off the court that makes it special.

“Go Pacers,” shouted two-year-old TJ.

TJ is out at the Frederick Douglass Park with his family. Back in October, he was out here when the Pacers opened a new basketball court.

“It meant a lot to bring them out,” said Tevin Studdard, his dad.

The Pacers kicked off the 2024-25 season, spending the day with fans at the new court.

“The whole team came out, played knock out with some kids, took photos with them, it was really meaningful,” said Alex Cortwright with Indy Parks.

Another way the Pacers work to build a stronger community is through a partnership with the Drive and Dish program.

“Which deals with food insecurity. It allows families to come pick up groceries at our park centers. We do a lot of different things with the Pacers, and it’s really great to see an organization and a team that's invested in the community,” said Cortwright.

Pacers' fan Paul Morris is enjoying the day at the basketball court at Fall Creek and 30th, another one renovated by the Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton.

“I do love how Indianapolis is represented by the Pacers, and the Pacers really represent us. It just feels like a communal experience,” said Morris.

He says it makes everyone feel a part of the team.

“I feel very close to the team and refer to us as 'we' all the time, so I’m probably the wrong person to ask that question, but absolutely it feels like I’m part of the team,” said Morris.