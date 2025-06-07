Fishers Parks hosting free watch parties during the NBA Finals

FISHERS — If you're looking for a place to watch the Pacers take on the Thunder in the NBA Finals, Fishers Parks will be hosting free outdoor watch parties at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

The city welcomes everyone to watch Games 2, 3 and 4 of the series on the big screen under the stars.

You're also welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food to watch the games comfortably. The city will have activities, food trucks and vendors on site for fans to enjoy.

Free parking is available throughout the Nickel Plate District with parking garages, surface lots and street parking. Accessible parking is available in the parking lot immediately south of the City Services Building at 3 Municipal Drive.

Watch party schedule:

