Game day memories: Serving the team and the city he loves

INDIANAPOLIS — For Adam Jones, the NBA Finals marks more than just another series. As the Indiana Pacers gear up for Game 7, Jones reflects on his deep-rooted connection to the team and the city he loves.

This journey began more than 25 years ago when a 16-year-old Jones served as a ball boy for the Pacers.

“I worked all three games, right behind the bench,” Jones recalled. “You’re in the heart of it, listening to legends like Larry Bird and Rick Carlisle, witnessing plays being drawn up in real time.”

Jones can’t help but reminisce about his past experiences with the Pacers, especially during their last finals run.

“It’s those happy moments that you carry with you and kind of forget about until you find yourself back here, thinking about all those playoff memories,” he said.

Jones was present for Reggie Miller's emotional farewell in 2005, watching from the floor alongside his younger brother Kevin. “Here we are, sitting on the floor watching Reggie in his last game. It was surreal,” he said.

Now, as a Detective for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), Jones is once again at the center of the action, working the NBA Finals.

“You work a lot of hours, but seeing the happiness and what it does for the city, it’s rewarding,” he said. “You can’t help but feel proud to be a small part of it all.”

Detective Jones has spent the last 20 years working in law enforcement.

With the stakes high and emotions running deep, Jones embraces his time with the Pacers, cherishing every moment as he contributes to the city’s vibrant basketball culture.