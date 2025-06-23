Glasswater Creek Plainfield residents rally together for Pacers' final showdown

PLAINFIELD — At Glasswater Creek Assisted Living Facility, residents are taking part in a watch party cheering on their beloved Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

This has become a tradition during the 2025 playoffs, bringing residents together to rally behind their team.

"I went nuts back in the day, 25 years ago, with the Reggie days. I loved it. I've been kind of away from it for a while, but they've brought me back with all this," resident Belinda Baire said. "These guys are phenomenal. They're just great, great players. Every one of them."

WRTV

The watch parties give the residents at Glasswater Creek a chance to bond over their shared love for the Pacers.

"They're wonderful. It's been so much fun and exciting, it's brought so much excitement back to our city and to each person that really likes it," Baire shares.

WRTV

In addition to the camaraderie, the gatherings have sparked nostalgia for longtime fans like Baire, who recalls the glory days of the "Reggie era."

"With all the things that's going on in the world, it's just brought happiness and fun. It's just great, Baire said.

WRTV

"I just hope we didn't use all of our mojo. It's going to be harder being there. I think it's going to be a close game," Resident David Adler said.

"They're so good. I have faith they're going to win the next one," Linda Isenberg said.