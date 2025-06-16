Hudnut legacy shines as Pacers reach NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana Pacers prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday, the legacy of former Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut continues to resonate throughout the city and its sports culture.

Hudnut served as the city's mayor from 1976 to 1991.

WRTV had a chance to speak with Peter Hudnut, his oldest grandson. While scrolling through cherished family photos, he reminisces about his grandfather’s ownership of an enduring sports legacy in Indianapolis.

“He was a huge sports fan and played baseball," Peter said.

William Hudnut’s remarkable tenure as mayor spanned 16 years, and his efforts have had a lasting impact on the community.

“We are enjoying the fruits of his hard work today,” Peter noted, as his family reflects on the importance of maintaining local teams.

In the early days, the Pacers faced significant financial challenges. During one critical moment, the team held a telethon to sell season tickets, needing to sell over 2,000 tickets by the next afternoon to secure its future.

The telethon in 1977 was a success, selling 8,028 tickets.

“We knew the people would rally around this great team, and I’m just so happy,” Mayor William Hudnut said back in 1977.

Provided

Years later, when the Pacers faced similar struggles, it was Hudnut who led the initiative to convince the Simon brothers to buy the team, a move that proved instrumental in its survival.

Reflecting on the Pacers' remarkable journey to the NBA Finals, Peter often contemplates the impact his grandfather had on the team's legacy.

“We are so lucky to have his vision, and the support of the families really jumped in to help bring those concepts to fruition,” he said.

As the Pacers continue their playoff run, the Hudnut family takes pride in their role in Indianapolis’ sports history.

“What would make him the proudest about that is we haven’t talked about selling the team to somebody that isn’t an Indianapolis native. That’s extremely special,” Peter concluded.

The Pacers continued success not only celebrates the team's dedication but also honors William Hudnut's enduring legacy in the Indianapolis community.