IMPD preparing for large crowds at Game 7 watch parties

INDIANAPOLIS — While Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Thunder may be on the road, IMPD is still expecting thousands of people to show up downtown for watch parties.

"We’ve been planning for a potential Game 7 throughout the entire series," said Tanya Terry, Deputy Chief of Operations for IMPD. "We have closely watched how every game in the series has transpired within our city and during the watch parties throughout the series. We’ve adjusted plans along the way. We’ve made several adjustments, and we’ve been preparing and adjusting staffing throughout the city."

More officers will be out on the streets, both in downtown Indy and surrounding areas, where there's an entertainment zone.

"You'll see us out on foot, you'll see us out on gators, you'll see our horse patrol, you'll see us out on bikes, and you'll see us in the cars," said Terry.

IMPD is encouraging folks who are thinking about going out to watch the game on Sunday to plan ahead.

"Get there early, venues will be busy. There will be lines to get in. Additionally, Sunday is supposed to be a pretty hot forecast, so please make sure you take care of yourself, hydrate properly. If you’re going to drink [alcohol], please plan for a driver. Don't drink and drive. And pay attention to public safety messages," said Terry.

Game 7 tips off at 8 p.m. Sunday in Oklahoma City. You can watch the game on WRTV.