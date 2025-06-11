Indiana man draws strength from Pacers’ playoff run amidst heart recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — Timothy Freeman's journey toward recovery is steered by determination and the excitement of his beloved Indiana Pacers. During a mid-morning physical therapy session at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Freeman demonstrates progress with every movement, working diligently to regain his strength.

Back in March, Freeman faced a life-altering diagnosis: end-stage heart failure. He underwent a revolutionary procedure known as an LVAD implant, a surgically implanted device that aids the heart in pumping blood throughout the body.

“It saved my life,” he said, reflecting on the gravity of his situation.

WRTV

While confined to the hospital, Freeman found solace and motivation in the Pacers, who are making a magical playoff run.

“It gives me energy because the odds were against the Pacers,” he expressed, underscoring the connection between his recovery and the team's underdog spirit.

A lifelong Pacers fan, Freeman cherishes memories of the team's 1990s glory days, expressing his admiration for basketball legend Reggie Miller.

“I thought I was Reggie when I used to play ball in the park,” he recalled with a smile.

As the Pacers continue their playoff journey, Freeman feels his heart race with every game and every moment of joy.

“Have strength, don’t give up. I almost did,” he urges, channeling his passion for the blue and gold into his fight for recovery.

As the season unfolds, each basket scored fuels Freeman’s hope and resilience as he edges closer to reclaiming the life he once had.