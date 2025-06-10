Indiana YouTuber Young Mantis gives away NBA Finals Game 3 tickets in epic 1-on-1 showdown

Indianapolis — An unforgettable moment unfolded at MLK Memorial Park when local YouTuber Young Mantis turned a pickup basketball game into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for one young fan.

The prize? A ticket to Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Indianapolis.

Dozens of fans gathered at the court, some arriving as early as the night before, for a chance to face off against Mantis in a 1-on-1 showdown.

“I thought it would be really fun to give away Finals tickets to someone who beats me one-on-one,” said Mantis. “I’m a hooper, I can’t lie."

As the games kicked off, it was Kentrelle Robinson who stepped up first, and it didn’t take long for him to prove he had what it takes.

Robinson walked home with a ticket to Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For a young basketball fan, it was the kind of dream moment that comes only once.

The scene at the park was electric, competitive and full of high energy. Some fans camped out overnight, just for the shot to play.

“He was the first one here last night at 8:30 p.m.,” said Mantis. “Another guy showed up right after and this one at 5:15 a.m. in the morning."

“There’s not too many things that happen where everybody comes together in a positive environment,” said Noah Step, one hopeful hooper who slept in his car overnight. “I’m glad Mantis is starting something that can do that.”

With the Indiana Pacers making their first Finals appearance in over two decades, excitement is at an all-time high.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off on Wednesday, June 11, at 8:30 p.m. on WRTV.