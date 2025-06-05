Watch Now
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's musical message to Pacers ahead of Game 1

INDIANAPOLIS — As the anticipation continues to build ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the Pacers the only way it knows how — through song.

Ahead of Game 1 on Thursday, the musicians donned their gold jerseys at Hilbert Circle Theatre for a special recording of “Back Home Again in Indiana”.

Led by Maestro Jack Everly, the ISO performed its rendition of the beloved song that has become an emblem of the Hoosier state.

Tip-off for Game 1 is at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch all of the NBA Finals on WRTV.

