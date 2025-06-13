Learning life lessons from the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers' "never give up mentality" is something fans of all ages admire.

Ramsey Durbin is applying that confidence in his own life.

"It was the first thing that he had really become passionate about," Jessica Durbin, Ramsey's mom, said. "He decided that he wanted to watch every game, go to as many games as he could, and he wanted to go to camp. He wanted to play himself. So it's literally become a thing he does every day."

Ramsey is learning a lot by watching his favorite player, Tyrese Haliburton.

Jessica Durbin

"I try to pass more like he does. I try to get assists. I went to his camp, got a pass from him, and I scored. I also got a high 5," Ramsey said.

He's also living with the Pacers' mindset of never being out of the game, despite the score in his own game and in life itself.

"The fact that they can come back from any deficit, I've seen that in every game they've played, it's taught me to never give up on the Pacers, or to never give up by playing a sport," Ramsey said.

"Nobody could succeed every time in everything, but that's what they are demonstrating, is that you just keep going, you don't shut down," Jessica said.

Jessica Durbin

This season, the Durbin's haven't been able to attend as many games, due to Jessica contracting a critical illness that put her in the hospital on life support.

Once she recovered, Ramsey was determined to get them back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"He went and shoveled snow for neighbors to earn money to buy tickets so that he could take me and we could go to see the Pacers," Jessica said.

She posted what he was doing on a fan page, and someone offered to give them tickets for free.

"Somebody reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I wish that I could still go to games with my mom, and I'm so happy that you're here and you survived what was happening to you.' So it was amazing. It really was," Jessica said.

Now their Pacers' memorabilia collection continues as the Durbins cheer on their favorite team in the NBA Finals.