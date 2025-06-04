Love and Basketball: The story of Brandon and Brooke

NEW MEXICO — Taylor Swift may croon about her own love stories, but for Brandon Bocchino and Brooke Miller, their romance is built on a foundation of shared moments at Indiana Pacers games.

The couple's journey began four years ago on a memorable second date at a Pacers game against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the team's loss, they enjoyed the evening, solidifying a bond not just with each other but with the team as well.

"I wasn't really a huge fan until I went with Brandon," Brooke Miller said. "That night turned into countless memories and a love for the Pacers that has only grown."

Since then, they've made it a tradition to attend six or seven games each year. One notable experience was the Groundhog Day game amidst a blizzard, where they showed up dressed as groundhogs with only about 300 fans in attendance.

Now, living in New Mexico but keeping their central Indiana roots, the couple is gearing up for what they hope will be the ultimate basketball experience: the NBA Finals.

Before the Pacers reached the finals, Brandon sensed big things were on the horizon. "The second OKC won, I bought my Game 2 tickets," he said. "I just had a really good feeling that they were going to go."

With confidence resonating through their journey, they can't help but ride the waves of excitement and hope.

"Just seeing our playoff run and how people are starting to change their tune – it's become, ‘Okay, now with the Pacers, expect the unexpected," Brandon said.

With a smile, Miller added, "We are going to the Finals, babe – can't wait!"

As the couple prepares for the next chapter in their love story, they remain united by their passion for basketball and each other.