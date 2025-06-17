Mark Montieth: Documenting the Pacers' evolution

INDIANAPOLIS — Mark Montieth, a dedicated historian of the Indiana Pacers, has a unique collection: every newspaper from the American Basketball Association (ABA). His passion for the Pacers dates back to their inaugural season in 1967, when ticket prices were just $4.

Montieth served as the Pacers' beat writer for IndyStar for a decade, from 1996 to 2008. He reflected on the profound connection fans have to the team.

"You meet people who go to so much trouble to go to games. You appreciate what it means to people," said Montieth.

In 2017, he published "Reborn: The Pacers and The Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis." It delves into the franchise's formation and early successes. This period solidified the team's place in the community.

As the Pacers are facing elimination in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, Montieth recognizes how far the organization has come.

"The ticket prices have changed, but the fans have remained constant," he said.

The loyal supporters, many of whom have stood by the team for decades, have witnessed unforgettable moments, from Haliburton’s standout games to Nesmith’s clutch three-pointers against the Knicks. "Those things just don’t die," he added.

Ultimately, Montieth remarked on the essence of basketball: “At the end of the day, basketball is just a game. It brings a lot of memories.”