Mayor Hogsett proclaims June 5 as ‘Blue and Gold Days’ in honor of Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — In a show of support for the Indiana Pacers as they compete in the NBA Finals, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has officially proclaimed June 5, 2025, as the inaugural "Blue and Gold Days."

This special declaration coincides with the Pacers' historic return to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years, igniting a wave of excitement throughout the city.

In a formal proclamation, Mayor Hogsett highlighted the significance of this moment, stating, "Indianapolis once again takes center stage in the world of sports as we prepare to host the NBA Finals."

The Pacers have made an impressive playoff run, defeating powerhouse teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.

The proclamation encouraged all citizens to participate in the festivities by decorating their homes and businesses in blue and gold, wearing team apparel, and cheering for the Pacers at each game.

The excitement will culminate as the Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11 and June 13 for home games.

"Let our Pacers flags fly, and may our voices echo with support as we rally behind our team," Hogsett said.