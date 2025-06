INDIANAPOLIS — Fans are getting a closer look at the Indiana Pacers 2025 NBA Finals jersey patch Wednesday.

The patch is placed directly above the player's name on the back of the jersey.

Fans can add the patch in the team store while supplies last. The cost is $20.

According to the Pacers social media accounts, they will be wearing their gold statement uniforms for the rest of the postseason.

