Pacers announce ticket information for Game 3 watch party

Tickets will be $20, and go on sale at 2 p.m. on Wednesday
Nate Billings/Sue Ogrocki/AP
This combination of photos shows Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers released information on how fans can get their hands on tickets for the Game 3 watch party at Morris Bicentennial Plaza on Tuesday.

"A limited number of tickets go on sale tomorrow at 2 p.m. for $20 (limit 4 tickets per purchase) and benefit the Pacers Foundation," the team posted on X.

According to the post, doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tip-off for Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m.

