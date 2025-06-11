Pacers announce ticket information for Game 3 watch party

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers released information on how fans can get their hands on tickets for the Game 3 watch party at Morris Bicentennial Plaza on Tuesday.

"A limited number of tickets go on sale tomorrow at 2 p.m. for $20 (limit 4 tickets per purchase) and benefit the Pacers Foundation," the team posted on X.

bringing our watch party to Morris Bicentennial Plaza for Game 3 📺



According to the post, doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tip-off for Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m.