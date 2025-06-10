Pacers announce ticketing updates and watch party for NBA Finals Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday morning, public safety officials and personnel from the Indiana Pacers held a security briefing in anticipation of Game 3 of the NBA Finals series on Wednesday.

The Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the heart of Downtown Indianapolis.

The primary aim of this meeting was to ensure a fun, safe, and efficient experience for all fans attending the game.

While the atmosphere will largely mirror that of a typical Pacers game, officials noted some important changes to enhance safety. One of the most significant modifications will involve the implementation of soft ticketing.

Soft ticketing

As fans arrive at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, they will now be required to show their tickets to a staff member before entering the venue. After passing this initial check, they will then go through the standard ticketing process inside. The decision to implement this new measure followed observations during the recent Knicks game, where large crowds lingered outside celebrating, which created challenges for exiting fans.

Watch Party

In addition to the game, the Pacers have announced a watch party on the Morris Bicentennial Plaza. This event, designed to engage fans unable to secure game tickets, will be ticketed as well.

Pacers CEO indicated that approximately 1,500 tickets will be made available for the watch party, with sales expected to begin tomorrow.

To enhance security measures, police will be monitoring clubs, bars and restaurants to make sure they comply and are not overcrowded.

The public can opt in for safety alerts by texting IndyFinals25 to 67283.