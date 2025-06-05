Pacers fans invade Oklahoma City ahead of NBA Finals faceoff against Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Pacers fans are on the move as they converge in Oklahoma City for an exciting NBA Finals matchup against the Thunder.

"It means the world to us," said Pacers fan Young Mantis. "We've been manifesting this for years."

Both Oklahoma City and Indianapolis hold special places in the hearts of fans.

"I really love both cities," Jacob Terrell said. "They're both really great, and I think this is just going to be a fabulous event."

For many fans, the love of the game brings back memories of childhood, backyard basketball games. Douglas Pankop II, a dedicated season ticket holder, proudly refers to himself as the "6th man."

"Since being on the back of my grandmother's court, my friend's yard, I always thought, '321, Reggie,'" Pankop recalled. "I moved it around the driveway, and then I became a Pacers super fan along the way."

As Douglas leads cheers in the stands, he recalls how he earned his nickname.

"I started noticing I was leading the cheers in section 1, and then the crowd branded me the 6th man. I was cheering the loudest."

Known for creating colorful posters to show his support, Doug hopes to make a statement among the sea of blue and white. "I want to ruin their picture," he quipped. "I was like, a yellow person in their stands would be a sore thumb for their picture."

25 years since their last finals appearance, Pacers fans are ready to make their presence known.

"All the hard work finally paid off," Pankop added. "It's about time."

With excitement in the air, Doug and dozens of fellow Pacer fans will be cheering for the blue and gold as they take on the Thunder on basketball's biggest stage.

You can catch all the action of the NBA Finals on WRTV.