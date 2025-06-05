Pacers fans share memories ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — “I’m very proud of my collection,” said Benjamin Howell.

Howell is a lifelong Pacers fan. He has a big collection of bobble heads, some of which are his beloved Indiana Pacers.

“I was a fan for many years, the very highs and the very lows, and now it’s great to see us be able to contend for that championship,” said Howell.

Howell was also around for the first audition of Area 55, the fan zone, when Roy Hibbert was around.

“I shaved my head and painted it like a basketball and had the flag, and as soon as I walked in, Roy Hibbert was like, 'You know what, you’re already in,'” recalled Howell.

Howell even carried one of Hibbert’s socks around.

“He took it off and it was dry as can be and he signed it for me. I used to carry it around. It was a Roy Hibbert lucky sock. Some people thought it was gross, but like I said, it wasn’t sweaty, didn’t stink, I thought it was cool,” said Howell.

In Columbus, school is out for summer, but Mary Miano’s classroom is still decked out in Pacers gear. Miano’s love for the Pacers helps her connect with her students.

“Being at a catholic school, some of the guys relate and speak about their religion, so we’re openly able to talk about that too. They know that professional athletes also have those thoughts and feelings as well,” said Miano.

The Pacers also connected her to her husband.

“It was something we both enjoyed watching, it was something we could get behind together and cheer for the same team, players,” said Miano.

Miano and her husband took their engagement photos at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when it was known as Bankers Life FieldHouse.

“We tried to have our whole entire wedding, but they shut us down,” said Miano. "We got to sit on the court where the players sit, go back where they do their interviews, it was a really fun experience.”

You can catch the Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals on WRTV. Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.