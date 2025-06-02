Pacers make history: What the NBA Finals mean for Indianapolis' economy

INDIANAPOLIS — With excitement in the air, fans packed the Pacers Team Store to stock up on merchandise ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We’re clearing merch off the shelves," one enthusiastic fan said while grabbing gear that isn't available out west. "It’s time to get something for grandma and grandpa and some love for the wife, too!"

As the Pacers make their first appearance in the Finals since 2000, the economic benefits are clear. Recent studies indicate that NBA Finals games generate an average visitor spending of about $6 million, boosting the local economy.

“It's all about visitor spending and people coming into our city,” Chris Gahl, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Indy, said. “Plus, there's the marketing brand and media exposure from being on national TV. The traveling journalists also create buzz about our community.”

Earning a spot in the Finals brings pride, excitement and a global media spotlight to Indianapolis. Experts anticipate a surge in interest, noting an expected increase in Google searches for Indiana and Indianapolis as fans tune in worldwide.

"Just think about the increased searches for our city that will happen because of people watching," Dr. David Pierce, Professor of Sport Management and Chair of the Department of Tourism, Event, and Sport Management at IU, said.

But experts say the benefits extend beyond just game-day enthusiasm. Behind the scenes, key conversations are being held with corporate leaders and executives visiting town.

“Organizations like Visit Indy can leverage this opportunity to attract future conventions and events,” Dr. Pierce added.

“Each of these new events is a chance to bring business and people to our city, elevating the perception of downtown Indianapolis,” Taylor Schaffer, President & CEO of Downtown Indy, INC., told WRTV.

The effort ensures Indianapolis is well-represented in the national spotlight as the Pacers aim for their first NBA championship.

“Let’s do it!”