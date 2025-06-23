Pacers receive heartwarming welcome at airport after Game 7 loss

INDIANAPOLIS — No matter what — fans are proud of the Indiana Pacers.

Dozens were cheering the team on as they touched down in Indy safely overnight.

The crowd told WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson that, win or lose, they would be at the airport to let the players know how grateful they are for an unforgettable season and that the city has the team's back, regardless.

Losing Game 7 in a winner-take-all NBA Finals game was a tough loss, but fans made sure the Indiana Pacers felt love and positivity as they got off the plane.

"Why was it so important for you to be here right now?" asked Wilkerson.

"To show my support. to make sure that they know that even though they didn't win, they are still winners as far as I am concerned," said Emily Lapworth.

Tyrese Haliburton waved to the fans from a wheelchair as they encouraged him.

"Tyrese, Tyrese, Tyrese, Tyrese," yelled fans.

It's a sight many did not want to see, but they are keeping him in their thoughts, wishing for a smooth recovery following his gut-wrenching injury.

Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, TJ McConnell and the rest of the team acknowledged the crowd, thankful for the support.

Obi Toppin and James Johnson stopped their car and took a moment to fist-bump folks and talk to them.

Fans said being there for the pacers was important.

Their message to the players is keep your head up.

"I want to say don't get down on yourself. You had a really great season and all you need to do next year is believe in yourselves and go Pacers," said James Sanders.

Despite the outcome, it's been a fun run.

Memories were created, and excitement filled the city.

Downtown and surrounding areas were packed throughout the regular season, playoffs and NBA Finals.

Watch parties felt like home games.

"We're really happy for all of our success," said Sanders.

Fans just want the Pacers to know they are proud of them and will cheer them on again next season.

"Win or lose I am still a pacers fan," said Tanyia Elmore.

"What did this season mean to you?" asked Wilkerson.

"Everything. This was amazing. This was anything anyone could ever ask for," said Elmore.

