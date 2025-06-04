Pacers to give away free gear ahead of NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the Pacers' appearance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the first 5,000 fans will get a free bag of Pacers swag on Wednesday, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team said the free drive-through will happen on Wednesday, June 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Pennsylvania Street just south of the Pacers Team Store.

The swag bag includes a YES CERS t-shirt, rally towel, placard, sunglasses and a commemorative Eastern Conference Champions poster.

You can catch every game of the NBA Finals on WRTV.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 - Thursday, June 5 at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 - Sunday, June 8 at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 11 at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Friday, June 13 at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5* - Monday, June 16 at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Game 6* - Thursday, June 19 at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Game 7* - Sunday, June 22 at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.