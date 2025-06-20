Rooting for the Pacers runs in the family

INDIANAPOLIS — In a dazzling display of hope and determination, fans of the Indiana Pacers were treated to an unforgettable evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the team battled it out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Among those cheering the loudest were David Searle and his son Charlie, who embody the passion and spirit of the Pacers' faithful.

"Part of sports is dreaming. Part of sports is seeing something incredibly unlikely come to fruition," said David, reflecting on the remarkable journey of the Pacers during the playoffs. "I've never seen a team with odds this low go this far in a very long time."

The atmosphere inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric as fans rallied behind their team. Young Charlie, who has grown up surrounded by the blue and gold, felt the energy run through his body.

"The mood around the Pacers is something I’ve never experienced: me and my dad shared that. Going out of the game, everyone was saying, 'Let’s Go Pacers!'" he said.

Another pair sharing this moment was Evan Barrett and his son, Easton. As a longtime Pacers fan, Evan reminisced about a special memory shared with Easton from a previous game where they had exceptional seats.

"I think one of my favorite memories with him at a Pacers game, he was probably seven years old, and we sat courtside against the Knicks row one half court, so literally, the best seats in the house," Barrett said.

This year's Father's Day gift for Evan was especially thrilling: tickets to Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"The energy and intensity was unreal. It was great," he said.

David Searle expressed hopes that the experience would instill important values in his son. He wants Charlie to learn to cherish these moments and to believe in the power of perseverance.

"You want your kid to feel like there's no lid...I want Charlie to have the experience of, if you dream about having a championship, then you can get that championship. It's something that is possible. It's not something that a small market team can't do, or a person can't do," he urged.

As the Pacers continue their journey in the finals, fans like David and Charlie, along with Evan and Easton, are reminded that in the world of sports, anything is possible as long as you dream big. The heart and enthusiasm displayed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will surely be a memory cherished for years to come.