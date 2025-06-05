Senators make friendly wager ahead of the NBA Finals

WASHINGTON D.C. — The gauntlet was thrown down on Wednesday as Senator Todd Young of Indiana and Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma made a friendly wager ahead of the NBA Finals.

The pair announced the wager in a video posted on X.

Blue and gold will look good on @SenatorLankford. Go Pacers! #YesCers https://t.co/Yx9t23KwFw — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 5, 2025

In the post, Senator Lankford wrote, "When the @okcthunder win, he [Young] will wear an OKC jersey. If, for some reason, the @Pacers win, I will wear a Pacers jersey. May the best team win!"

Senator Young responded, "Blue and gold will look good on @SenatorLankford. Go Pacers!"

Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City. You can watch all the action and excitement of the NBA Finals on WRTV.