Watch Now
Sports2025 NBA Finals

Actions

Senators make friendly wager ahead of the NBA Finals

Indiana Senator Todd Young and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford are showing their team spirit in the U.S. Capitol
NBA Camps Open Basketball
Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
NBA Camps Open Basketball
Posted

WASHINGTON D.C. — The gauntlet was thrown down on Wednesday as Senator Todd Young of Indiana and Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma made a friendly wager ahead of the NBA Finals.

The pair announced the wager in a video posted on X.

In the post, Senator Lankford wrote, "When the @okcthunder win, he [Young] will wear an OKC jersey. If, for some reason, the @Pacers win, I will wear a Pacers jersey. May the best team win!"

Senator Young responded, "Blue and gold will look good on @SenatorLankford. Go Pacers!"

Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City. You can watch all the action and excitement of the NBA Finals on WRTV.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for Pacers coverage!