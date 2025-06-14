Showing up and showing out on the biggest stage in basketball

INDIANAPOLIS — Every home game, the Pacers Entertainment Teams show their support for the Pacers. Their intricate routines keep the crowd engaged and fired up. During the NBA Finals, the crews get to perform on the biggest stage in basketball.

"I can't believe it, someone pinch me. We're in the Finals, and it's just so awesome," Michelle Duggan, Director of Pacers Entertainment Teams, said.

"It just feels special. There's no other way to explain it," Pacemate Jessi Pollard said.

Pollard is a captain on the Pacemates. She's been a part of the squad since 2016.

"Everyone is rallying so hard behind this team this year, and the energy is just crazy in the building, like outside this team. It's just it's very special this year," Pollard said.

Savannah Branson is in her fourth season with the Pacemates, but she's been a part of the Pacers organization for 9 years.

"I started as a Boom Baby, and then I did Hype Crew for a few years, and now I'm a Pacemate. I grew up here," Branson said.

Branson says this season is special to her because she's been here through the ups and downs.

"Watched the team rebuild, and watched them get so close, or just closer each year, and then this time like finally here in the Finals. So it's just super special."

Duggan knows what it's like to put on the Pacemates uniform and perform in front of a packed Fieldhouse. The director of Entertainment Teams was once a Pacemate herself.

She wants her teams to soak up every moment of getting to be a part of the NBA Finals.

"I just tell them to wake up every morning, be grateful for the opportunities. I know it's long hours, long nights, early mornings, but just hang on because it's just going to be the best ride. And it has been so far," Duggan said.