The voices of the Pacers create an unforgettable moment in the NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — For more than three decades, Mark Boyle has captivated Pacers fans with his distinctive voice and passionate calls. As he scrolled through his game notes during the NBA Finals, he reflected on a moment that will resonate in the hearts of listeners forever.

“By the time I was here six months, I could have made more money elsewhere, but there’s no way I could have a better job than this. The support has been incredible,” Boyle said, emphasizing his deep connection to the team and its fans.

Having called thousands of games, Boyle found himself in a unique situation during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Chris Denari, who has been the Pacers' television play-by-play announcer for nearly 20 years, stepped in to take over the second quarter on the radio.

"With radio, you have to be very descriptive. You need to let fans know where the ball is and who has it so they can visualize it in their minds," Denari explained.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the event, Boyle added, “I’ll remember this moment for a long time. Just being able to call a game of that significance during the NBA finals is an honor.”

Boyle acknowledged the bond he shares with Denari.

"Radio voice of the Pacers is what I do. TV voice of the Pacers is who he is. It’s very close to his heart," he said.

As they took to the airwaves, both announcers knew they were part of something special.

“Thank you, Indiana. This is about all of us,” Mark Boyle concluded, leaving fans with a sense of community that transcended the game itself.