Turner's Block Fan Zone turning heads

INDIANAPOLIS — You hear them at every home game. The Turner Block Fan Zone is known as the loudest section inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, leading the chants.

The Myles Turner fan section is selective. Fans must try out to be chosen to be a part of the section and get season tickets. Each member of Turner's block gets one ticket during the finals.

Fans from Turner’s Block reflect on this unforgettable season and the team’s chase for the first NBA Championship in franchise history.

Courtney Brooks is in his first season as a member of the Turner’s Block Fan Zone.

"Oh man. I remember being a kid watching Reggie Miller. That's how long it is, and Chuck person before that, being six, seven years old, all excited. You know, no idea that they weren't the best team, but to me, they were, and that's the most exciting thing now, is they have the opportunity to be the best team in the NBA," said Brooks.

The lifelong Pacers fan pays tribute to the past and present with his game-day Pacers outfit.

"Mr. Myles Turner was kind enough to sign the jacket," said Brooks, showing off his throwback jacket with an ABA logo worn over a Myles Turner jersey.

Brooks says what he loves most about the team is that they have a brotherhood.

“Watching the team, they say you can tell they are a family. Which is why they think they're playing so well,” he said.

Brooks shares what it's like to get thousands of Pacers fans fired up.

“So that with the drum crew, it's just the unison. Actually, one guy goes let's go Pacers - then all 80 others start going. Then it just, it's very contagious. You start to hear the other side of the arena, like the over-the-top chant. One guy starts it. Then the whole entire arena, 17,000 plus, you guys started that coming together. It's a beautiful thing,” Brooks said.

Stephen Fellows, better known as Bacon Man, remembers the team's last run to the finals 25 years ago

WRTV

"Now I'm 34 and I get to see it all over again, like it's just a whole new feeling. I get the chills just hearing this, talking about it," Fellows said.

Fellows has been a part of Turner's block for the past seven seasons. As for this season, he hasn't missed a game at Gainbridge.

"It's loud. Yeah. Loud all the time. It's loud. We're chanting. We're cheering like it's an unbelievable experience," Fellows added.

"There’s a bunch of us that have been here for a really long time doing this," said Turner's Block member Ron Craft. "We went through the years that were really rough to be at those games where it's like the team's not doing well, it's a Tuesday night against another bad team. There's something else I would rather be doing. But you come because you got to be the spark for the building. We give the building the energy."

Now, with the chance for the Pacers to win an NBA Championship and take home the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, these die-hard fans believe in their guys.