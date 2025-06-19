Twins' lifelong passion for basketball shines as Pacers thrill their fans

DANVILLE – Lovell Williams and Lounell McPherson have always had basketball in their blood. Growing up as star players in high school during the 1950s, with Lounell once scoring an astonishing 60 points in a single game, their love for the sport is underscored by cherished newspaper clippings.

The twins have been avid Indiana Pacers fans since the ABA days. They fondly recall not missing a game, often around legends like Rick “Slick” Leonard and Mel Daniels, who was also a personal friend. "We always loved the Pacers," Neil said. "We started out watching the ABA."

WRTV

Having moved to Indiana decades ago, the sisters quickly embraced their home state's professional basketball team. “We lived on Mel’s ranch and took care of his horses,” Lovell recalled. “Now, we rarely miss a game – especially during this playoff run.”

This season, the twins feel a renewed excitement as the Pacers have developed into a formidable team. “I used to say, ‘Oh, here we go again,’ but now they can beat anybody,” Lovell shared.

WRTV

As the Pacers gear up for Game 6 on Thursday night, the twin’s express gratitude for the opportunity to enjoy every moment of the season. “We just love the Pacers, and we’re very thankful.”

Their enthusiasm not only stems from their history but also from the twins’ accolades as players. The sisters have fond memories of dominating the court. “We played half court, and I averaged over 30 points a game,” they reminisced.

Now, the twins turn their critical eyes to every game, leveraging their experience to analyze the team’s performance. With a shared passion that bridges decades, Lovell and Neil are excited as they root for the Pacers to finally capture the Larry O’Brien trophy.