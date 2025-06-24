Tyrese Haliburton posts update on social media following surgery on Achilles

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is out of surgery on his right Achilles, which he tore during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

In the post on Monday night, Haliburton is seen smiling in his hospital bed with his right leg wrapped, making a heart with his hands.

Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.



"Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense," Haliburton wrote.

Following the surgery, Haliburton says his foot feels like dead weight, but the emotional toll is what hurts the most. Haliburton writes that despite the injury, he doesn't regret his decision to play and would do it again.

"And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special," said Haliburton.

In his post, he apologized to the Indiana Pacers fans and vowed to fight to bring them back to the top.

"Indy, I’m sorry. If any fan base doesn’t deserve this, it’s y’all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don’t doubt for a second that y’all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours," he wrote.

Haliburton is optimistic he will come back stronger from this injury, writing, "Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton."